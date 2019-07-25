Colby Covington Implies Robbie Lawler is On Steroids

Colby Covington is not without suspicion of his UFC Newark opponent Robbie Lawler, who seems to be defying father time and, in Covington’s opinion, science to continue fighting at his current level at 37 years old. Lawler’s most recent performance against Ben Askren at UFC 235 affirmed these suspicions of his former training partner, even though Lawler did not come away with the victory (Transcript via MMA Mania):

“I think in his last fight, when he fought Ben Asscream and he left him for dead and he knocked him out in his first round, he looked physically better than he’s looked in his whole entire career,” Covington told Submission Radio. “So, I don’t want to point to science or other things, but you would think at that age he wouldn’t look as good as he looks.

“I mean, I trained with the guy in his prime, in his early 30’s, and you’re gonna tell me in his late 30’s he looks better than he’s ever looked his whole entire career?” Covington asked. “And this is after he’s taken the most significant strikes in UFC history. This is after all the wars he’s put his body through. And then just all of a sudden he’s just on some super potion and he just looks better than ever? You know, let’s be honest guys, it doesn’t make sense. I’m gonna let the people be the judge of that. But I mean, let’s be honest guys, you don’t just in your late 30’s all of a sudden just have a fountain of youth and you’re just stronger and better than you’ve ever been in your whole entire career.”

Colby Covington was initially respectful of Robbie Lawler after their main event bout was announced, but as of late Covington has been giving Lawler the same Colby treatment he gives all of his other welterweight peers, especially those who sign on the dotted line to fight him. Robbie Lawler is one of the most even-keeled individuals in the UFC, but one would imagine that even he will be irked by such steroid implications by another UFC fighter, let alone a former training partner.

