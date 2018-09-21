Colby Covington Is Next For Tyron Woodley But Highly Doubtful It Happens at UFC 230

Colby Covington will get the next shot at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley but it's highly unlike they would fight as early as UFC 230 in New York.

It looks like Colby Covington will get the next crack at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley but now it just remains to be seen when the fight will take place.

Covington was lined up as the No. 1 contender after becoming the interim champion at UFC 225 back in June when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision.

Unfortunately due to a pending sinus surgery after that fight, Covington was unable to make the quick turn around to compete again in September at UFC 228 and the promotion ultimately granted a title shot to Darren Till instead.

Woodley made short work of Till with a second round D’arce choke submission to put away the previously undefeated British welterweight and now he’s awaiting his next title defense against Covington.

“That’s the next fight that needs to happen,” UFC president Dana White said about Woodley vs. Covington on Thursday in New York. “Obviously, Woodley just fought, Colby couldn’t fight cause he was hurt so we’ll see how that thing plays out, too.”

Covington has rather loudly asked for his chance to fight Woodley at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3.

That card is less than six weeks away but there has been no main event announced for the show taking place at Madison Square Garden.

Covington believes it would be the perfect time to settle his long standing rivalry with Woodley but White says it’s not likely they’ll end up facing each other as early as UFC 230.

“It could [end up at UFC 230] but I highly doubt it though. I highly doubt it,” White said on Thursday.

If UFC 230 doesn’t happen that would likely just leave the year end card on Dec. 29 if Woodley will defend his title one more time in 2018. UFC 231 on Dec. 8 is already targeting two title fights with Max Holloway likely facing Brian Ortega in the main event with Valentina Shevchenko taking on Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women’s flyweight title in the co-main event.

Meanwhile, UFC 232 currently features a super fight between two UFC women’s champions as Cris Cyborg is expected to face Amanda Nunes in Las Vegas but there is no other title fight scheduled for that card.

Woodley vs. Covington could potentially land there but otherwise the matchup would get pushed into 2019.

