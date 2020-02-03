Colby Covington Issues Challenge To 50 Cent For Charity Boxing Match

Colby Covington is none too pleased with rapper and businessman 50 Cent and he has issued a challenge.

Covington is known for taking aim at anyone and just about everyone. From fighters outside of his weight class to celebrities, “Chaos” lives up to his nickname by ruffling the feathers of anyone who takes the left side when it comes to politics.

Covington Takes Aim At 50 Cent

Following his UFC 245 TKO loss to Kamaru Usman, Covington has made it clear that he wants an immediate rematch. One thing he also wants is a piece of 50 Cent as he stated when speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani (h/t LowKickMMA.com).

“If you want to talk about people who had to get their jaw wired shut, let’s talk about 50 Cent,” Covington said as he denied having suffered a broken jaw in his fight with Usman. “A guy who says, ‘oh I got shot 9 times.’ If he got shot one time by me, he wouldn’t get back up. 50 Cent’s a b*tch.”

Covington’s heated words for 50 Cent stem from a social media back in Dec. 2019.

“Because he came out after the fight and was talking mad crap on me,” Covington explained. “He was saying all this stuff. … I want to propose here on the Ariel Helwani show today — I want to do a celebrity boxing match. I’m going to tie one hand behind my back and I’m going to fight 50 Cent. I’m going to put $1 million of my dollars and I’m going to fight 50 Cent in a celebrity boxing match. And I’m going to donate all my money to the troops.”

50 Cent posted the following on Instagram after Covington’s loss to Usman.

50 Cent is no stranger to the fight game even if he’s never competed. He’s a longtime fan of the sport of MMA and was often seen attending UFC events in Las Vegas. He currently has a partnership with Bellator, allowing him to promote his Le Chemin du Roi champagne.