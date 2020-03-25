Colby Covington: Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Want To Fight Anyone That Can Wrestle Him

Colby Covington insists that Jorge Masvidal doesn’t truly want to share the Octagon with Kamaru Usman.

Many expect Masvidal to challenge champion Usman for the UFC welterweight championship this summer. UFC president Dana White has said that it’s possible we’ll see Usman vs. Masvidal during International Fight Week this July. Covington isn’t convinced that the bout will materialize.

Covington Doesn’t See Usman vs. Masvidal Happening

Covington, who was Usman’s first title challenger, isn’t sold on Usman vs. Masvidal coming to fruition.

“We have to find out how that plays out because I’ve been telling people in the media for months what’s going to happen with that fight,” Covington told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“I said that journeyman Jorge Masvidal, AKA ‘The Street Judas’ is going to overprice himself out of the fight, he don’t want to fight Marty Fakenewsman [Usman]. He doesn’t want to fight anyone that can wrestle him because he can’t wrestle. All he can do is get lucky and throw some Hail Mary shots and land some Hail Mary knockouts and get lightning in a bottle and get a little hype on him.”

Covington challenged Usman for the welterweight gold back in Dec. 2019. The bout was highly contested going into the final round. That’s when Usman dropped Covington and eventually scored the TKO victory. Usman vs. Covington earned MMA News’ 2019 Fight of the Year award.

While few would scoff at a rematch, the general consensus is that Masvidal is riding the hot hand. “Gamebred” is on a three-fight winning streak. All three of those victories have come by way of knockout or TKO against Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. Masvidal’s popularity is also at an all-time high.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on what’s next for Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington as those details become available.