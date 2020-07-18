Colby Covington: Jorge Masvidal Is ‘Pathetic’ Asking For Rematch With Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington wasn’t exactly on the edge of his seat for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal.

On July 11, Masvidal challenged Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. “Gamebred” went the distance with Usman but could not find an answer for the grappling and pressure of “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Usman retained his 170-pound gold via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 251.

Colby Covington Slams Jorge Masvidal For Rematch Request

Covington spoke to MMAJunkie and responded to Masvidal’s call for a rematch with Usman.

“It’s pathetic that he’s out there asking for a rematch. He lost every round, dude you got destroyed. I won three rounds off ‘Marty Fakenewsman,’ you’re not on my level Jorge and you know that. Deep down inside, you could say whatever you want to the media and talk all that (expletive) before, guess what (expletive), I’m not at American Top Team no more, we could do this anytime.”

Covington also said he believes “Gamebred” was exposed in his loss to Usman. “Chaos” feels Masvidal’s 15 seconds of fame are up. He also said he doesn’t think Masvidal is a well-rounded fighter.

With the loss to Usman, Masvidal had his three-fight winning streak snapped. Prior to the defeat, Masvidal had victories over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three of those bouts ended via knockout or TKO. He also hadn’t lost a bout since his Nov. 2017 showdown with Stephen Thompson.

Covington had his crack at Usman back in Dec. 2019. “Chaos” was stopped in the fifth round via TKO. “Chaos” has said that he’s only interested in a rematch with Usman and grudge matches with Masvidal and Dustin Poirier. While Covington appeared to lose interest in a bout with Masvidal following UFC 251, but it seems he’s changed his mind.

Do you think Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will eventually collide inside the Octagon?