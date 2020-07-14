Colby Covington: Jorge Masvidal Wants To ‘Pick & Choose Easy Fights’

Colby Covington doesn’t see value in fighting his former friend Jorge Masvidal after UFC 251.

Covington appeared gung-ho over potentially fighting Kamaru Usman in a rematch and a grudge match with Masvidal. That enthusiasm was shared before “Gamebred” stepped in on short notice to challenge Usman for the UFC welterweight championship on July 11. Masvidal lost the fight via unanimous decision and now Covington appears to have lost interest in fighting him.

Colby Covington Says Fighting Jorge Masvidal Does Nothing For His Legacy

Covington appeared on Submission Radio and said that Masvidal is more interested in picking and choosing his fights, so a bout with him would do nothing for his legacy (via MMAFighting).

“I could care less about fighting him,” Covington said. “I don’t need to prove to fight him to prove my legacy in this organization and my legacy. My legacy won’t be defined by fighting journeyman like him. So, I could care less if I ever fight him. I’m gonna get my rematch with Marty Fakenewsman and I will hold that undisputed title soon, and anybody can come get it. I take on all-comers. I’m not a little b*tch like Street Judas, ‘oh, I don’t want to fight him’. You know, he wants to pick and choose easy fights, ‘oh, I want to fight Nate Diaz. Oh, I want to fight Demian Maia, avenge my loss to a fcking 40-year-old virgin’. So, I’m not a little b*tch like Street Judas, I’ll beat everybody in the world, and I don’t need to pick and choose my fights like him.”

With the loss to Usman, Masvidal’s three-fight winning streak was snapped. He hadn’t suffered a defeat since Nov. 2017. “Gamebred” will look to get back to the drawing board but it’s safe to say his next bout will get a significant amount of attention with UFC 251 reportedly trending to 1.3 million buys.

Covington was last seen in action back in Dec. 2019. He challenged Usman for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of UFC 245. “Chaos” was stopped in the fifth round via TKO.