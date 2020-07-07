Colby Covington: Jorge Masvidal Will Be ‘Body-bagged’ By Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington doesn’t see Jorge Masvidal walking out of his bout with Kamaru Usman unscathed.

This Saturday night (July 11), Usman will put his UFC welterweight championship on the line against Masvidal. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was set to collide with Gilbert Burns but “Durinho” tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Masvidal has now stepped in and will receive the title opportunity.

Colby Covington Predicts Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Covington isn’t fond of either Usman or Masvidal but there appears to be a mutual respect in terms of abilities inside the Octagon between “Chaos” and “The Nigerian Nightmare.” As for Covington’s former friend, Masvidal, there is no respect to be had. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Covington expressed his belief that Masvidal is in for a rough night against Usman (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Jorge Masvidal is nothing more than a mediocre, middle of the road dude who’s a bum,” Covington said. “He’s just going out there to take a quick L, he knows he’s gonna take the L, and he wants an easy fall-back plan. ‘Oh, guys, I only took it on one week’s notice’ – no, you had the last six months to take it. I already know what the excuses are gonna be this Saturday night. I don’t feel any sympathy for him, he’s gonna get body-bagged. The only way he doesn’t get body-bagged by Marty on Saturday night is if Marty comes down with the ‘rona.”

Covington hasn’t been in action since Dec. 2019. He dropped a welterweight title bout to Kamaru Usman, losing via fifth-round TKO. “Chaos” has said he’s angling for either the rematch with Usman or a grudge match with Masvidal. He’s also willing to take on former American Top Team teammate Dustin Poirier.

