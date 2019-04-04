Colby Covington Believes Kamaru Usman Will Fight Him Recklessly

Colby Covington feels Kamaru Usman will drop his game plan and fight with emotions when they collide.

Covington is set to be Usman’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title challenger. The stage was set before Usman even touched the gold. Covington and Usman had some words backstage before a UFC press conference back in April 2018. “Chaos” also crashed Usman’s UFC 235 open workout session. Things have only gotten worse as the two nearly brawled in Las Vegas just one day after Usman captured gold.

Covington Says He’s Under Usman’s Skin

Covington spoke to MMAFighting.com and he explained why he believes Usman will likely abandon his game plan:

“I don’t think — I know I’m living rent-free [in Usman’s head]. Just the reaction I saw of him the day after his fight with Woodley, that showed me everything I need to know. I am in his head and he’s going to fight me emotional and I’m going to knock him out. He going to be throwing wild, he’s going to be trying reckless takedowns, and he’s going to gas out, man. People don’t realize how good I am and how good my cardio is until you’re in that Octagon with me, and he’s going to find out the hard way. He’s going to get his head dunked underwater in the 10-foot part of the pool. We’re not going to be in the kiddie pool like he’s used to, so his time is coming to an end. It’s just a matter of time.”

Usman is recovering from hernia surgery. Once he is ready to get back to full training, the bout with Covington is expected to be announced. MMA News will keep you posted when a date and location are revealed.