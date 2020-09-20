Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman Get Into Heated Exchange During Post-Fight Show

Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley last night at UFC Las Vegas 11. After the fight, Covington received a call from US President Donald Trump and then got into a heated exchange with UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman.

“You didn’t even finish Woodley, you’re so soft,” Covington said to the champ.

“But I finished you,” Usman responded.

Covington then talked about having received a call from the US President after his victory.

“Who did you get a call from? Did you get a call from frickin’ your little tribe? They give you some smoke signals for you?”

Usman finished Covington in the 5th round of their fight at UFC 245 back in December. He is scheduled to defend his title against Gilbert Burns in December next.

“I broke your face,” Usman again noted during the verbal spat.

“The only thing you broke is your own will, your own spirit that’s why you’re running from me,” Covington said.

“I did?” Usman asked. “I broke your face.”

“What are you doing, foot stomps? You’re the boring-ist champ in the history of this company,” Covington continued.

“But I broke your face,” Usman continued.

“I got the President of the United States, dragon energy,” Covington continued to rant. “When I see you, you’re dead.”

Usman couldn’t stop laughing at this point. “He said dragon energy! Game of Thrones out here, huh?” he managed to say.

The exchange between the two can be viewed in the player below: