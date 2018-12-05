Colby Covington: Kamaru Usman Is “Begging to Be Me”

The MMA world was very impressed with Kamaru Usman’s unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos at the TUF 28 Finale, but there is one person who wasn’t: the current #1 contender for the welterweight championship, Colby Covington. In fact, Colby Covington claims that he had no interest in the TUF 28 Finale event or any comments made in association with the event, which would include Dana White saying he would like to see Tyron Woodley face Kamaru Usman next:

“I don’t pay attention too much to that kind of stuff,” Covington told MMAjunkie Radio. “I just focus on what I can control. I focus on my training, I focus on my belief and just everything. Improving every day as a martial artist, as a person, and just learning from everything. I don’t really take too much credit into that. People were saying Dana said some comments. I didn’t even hear his comments. I don’t pay attention; I didn’t know there was even a fight show on Friday night. … I got better (expletive) to do. I’m the cardio king. I’m out with all my chicks.

“Dana White’s a smart man. He’s a business man. The numbers don’t lie. Any way you want to do it, I’m what’s best for business. Hate me or love me, I am what’s best for business. I don’t pay attention to any negative. I only focus on the positive.”

As for Kamaru Usman, Covington finally said his name, but not in a complimentary fashion. Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington shared the same opponents for their last two respective fights, with both men defeating Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia. Although the names may be identical on paper, Covington believes his victories carry much more weight due to the timing of the bouts and the trajectory the opponents were on at the time of the fights:

“Snooze-man, his last two fights, he hasn’t beaten anybody coming off wins,” Covington said. “Don’t you think he should have to earn a fight against someone coming off a win? He just fought two guys that I’d already took their souls. Those guys were shells of their former selves, because I took those guys’ souls.

“So, Usman needs to go out there and prove himself and beat someone coming off a win. And then we can talk, you know? Besides that, the guy’s just copying everything I do. He literally wants to be me. He’s begging to be me.”

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Are his victories over Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia more significant than Kamaru Usman’s?