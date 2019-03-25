Colby Covington: Kamaru Usman Is Faking Injuries Again

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman is putting off their bout for as long as he can.

Usman is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. He captured the gold earlier this month with a dominating outing against Tyron Woodley, who hadn’t suffered defeat since June 2014. Just one day after his UFC 235 victory, Usman nearly collided with Covington in Las Vegas. “Chaos” is next in line for “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” gold.

Covington Accuses Usman Of Faking Injuries

The welterweight champion said he’s recovering after undergoing hernia surgery. Covington took to BJPenn Radio to dispute this claim:

“Maybe. I don’t know. Is low-energy Marty gonna follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Tyrone Woodley? He’s already faking injuries again, another move that Woodley used to love to do. We saw in that Palms buffet line he was fine with his foot. He was acting all hostile but saying all this stuff that he was gonna brutalize me on ESPN. But now we haven’t heard a word out of him, you know? I was ready to go June or July, but I haven’t heard one thing yet. So, he’s probably gonna go for the path of least resistance and that’s either taking another fight with Woodley or even getting that 36-year-old virgin, Ben Askren.”

UFC president Dana White said that once Usman fully heals, then his first title defense against Covington will be booked. Covington was the interim welterweight champion, besting Rafael dos Anjos back in June 2018.