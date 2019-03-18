Kamaru Usman’s Manager Says Jorge Masvidal Deserves UFC Welterweight Title Shot, Colby Covington Responds

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz wants to see Jorge Masvidal be the next welterweight title challenger, but Colby Covington has other plans.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has said that Covington will be next in line for a shot at Usman’s gold. Usman defeated Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision to capture the UFC welterweight title earlier this month. Just one day after his title win, Usman nearly came to blows with Covington in Las Vegas.

Covington Responds To Usman’s Manager

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was told by Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, that following Masvidal’s brutal knockout win over Darren Till that he is deserving of the next title shot:

Just spoke to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz: "We think Jorge Masvidal deserves the next title shot. Not Colby Covington. Colby is a terrible person and doesn't deserve it. Jorge just knocked out Darren Till like that? He should be next." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 16, 2019

Covington sent Okamoto the following text message in response:

Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA), via text, on Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz saying they want Jorge Masvidal next: pic.twitter.com/XeS6mufPkH — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 17, 2019

“Nah but nothing would surprise me with that little terrorist rat after hearing from my people about how desperate he has looked the last couple weeks begging for anyone to fight snoozeman except (me) the most deserving and Real World Champion! I don’t blame him though because he knows I’m going to smash his meal ticket!”

Covington won the interim UFC welterweight title back in June 2018. While a title unification bout against Tyron Woodley seemed inevitable, Covington clashed with UFC officials on his return date. That’s why the UFC 235 title shot ended up going to Usman. It’s interesting to note that Covington and Masvidal are teammates at American Top Team.

