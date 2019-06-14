Colby Covington On Kamaru Usman: How Much Time Does He Need?

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman will be stripped of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold if he isn’t ready to return soon.

Usman captured the welterweight title back in March against Tyron Woodley. “The Nigerian Nightmare” turned in a dominant performance, earning a unanimous decision victory to dethrone “The Chosen One.” Usman underwent hernia surgery and UFC president Dana White has said that Covington is next in line for a title shot once Usman is ready to go.

Covington Says He’s Fighting For Gold With Or Without Usman

Speaking to Helen Yee, Covington said he feels Usman will be stripped of the welterweight title if he isn’t ready to go in time for November (via MMAMania.com):

“Absolutely. November will be eight or nine months since he’s fought. How much more time does he need? He’s just pushing it back, pushing it back, trying to negotiate and not fight. He was never injured in the first place. He’s using Woodley tactics. He’s Woodley 2.0.

“I will be fighting for the world championship in the Garden. I don’t know if it will be against him. It could be him, it could be my best friend, Jorge Masvidal, or it could be Ben Askren. Who knows what it’s going to be? But it will be for the undisputed championship in November.”

Covington last competed back in June 2018. He defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision to capture the interim welterweight title. Some issues with UFC officials caused “Chaos” to be stripped of the gold, but it’s all water under the bridge now.