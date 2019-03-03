Dana White Confirms Colby Covington Will Receive UFC Welterweight Title Shot

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has confirmed that Colby Covington will be Kamaru Usman’s first title challenger.

Last night (March 2), UFC 235 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the co-main event, Usman turned in a stellar performance against Tyron Woodley. Usman captured the UFC welterweight title via unanimous decision. After the bout, Usman and Covington exchanged words.

Dana White Says Colby Covington Is Next In Line

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 235 post-fight press conference, White said that during the co-main event he approached Covington to assure him that he’s next in line (via Damon Martin):

“There was a lot of ruckus over there in his area. He almost got into it with Mama Woodley at one point. That was like the third time I went over to him that night. I just told him ‘listen, you’re going to get this title shot, don’t f—k this up, just relax. You and all your guys relax, if anything goes down let our people handle it and we’re going to take you in the back in a little while and do some interviews’. That’s all I said to him.”

When asked if that was truly the plan, White simply said “yeah.” Covington had been causing quite a stir during fight week. He interrupted Kamaru Usman’s open workout session and confronted White in a Las Vegas casino. The antics appear to have paid off for “Chaos.”

Do you think Colby Covington is the clear choice for Kamaru Usman’s first title challenger?