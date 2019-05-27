Colby Covington: ‘Little B*tch’ Nate Diaz Knows I Run The West Coast

Colby Covington isn’t letting up on his insults towards Nate Diaz.

Covington is due for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title shot, but his trash talking doesn’t end with champion Kamaru Usman. “Chaos” hasn’t been shy in jawing at the Diaz brothers. His latest target is Nate.

Covington Blasts ‘Little B*tch’ Diaz

During an appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Covington claimed that Diaz only shows off for the cameras:

“Nate Diaz, his energy, he’s not the same guy as on cameras as he is off the camera. I’ve seen him off camera, he’s all, ‘Colby, hey bro, much respect. You’re so tough, man.’ This and that, but on camera, he tries flipping me off. He tries to act like a hard ass. So, he doesn’t want any of this. Deep down inside he knows he has no chance against me. He got mopped up by Dong Hyun Kim. I retired Dong Hyun Kim. He got mopped up by RDA. I beat fucking the living brakes off RDA, left him for dead. Nate Diaz is a little b***h. He knows who runs the West Coast. That’s Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.”

Diaz is set to return to the Octagon on Aug. 17. He’ll meet Nate Diaz on the main card of UFC 241. The action will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.