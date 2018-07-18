Colby Covington Makes Huge Accusations Regarding Jon Jones And USADA

Colby Covington has made a name for himself by being a controversial figure. Part of this polarising role is to make outlandish statements that aim to make headlines and ruffle feathers within the MMA community.

During an episode of Chael Sonnen’s, You’re Welcome podcast, Covington and Sonnen discussed Jon Jones’ failed drugs test and a possible return date for the former UFC light-heavyweight champion. It has been rumoured that Jones would return to action before the end of the year, but Covington believes that this would put USADA’s legitimacy and integrity into question.

“I feel like if that does happen that he comes in before that two-year time frame, we would find out a lot about USADA,” Covington told Sonnen in a recent episode of the. “I think they would lose a lot of credit.”

“If he ends up coming back before that two-year time frame, I would really have to question USADA’s legitimacy.”

Jon Jones awaits an official date for his USADA hearing where he faces a maximum suspension of 4 years after failing a drugs test the day before UFC 214. Jones tested positive for banned substance turinabol.

Colby Covington believes that anything is possible, believing that Jones’ management may use bribery to shorten Jon Jones’ sentence.

“I think they’re trying to keep (Jones’) name in the headlines,” Covington said. “Obviously, that’s the name of the game is to keep your name hot. I think they’re using that more as leverage to keep his name out there at the possibility (of returning earlier).”

“You never know. His scumbag management team, Malki Kawa and those guys, they’re probably trying to pay off the UFC or USADA somehow to get him back earlier,” he added. “You never know the UFC’s side, they want to do business and make money so if he’s available, and USADA clears him, then they’re gonna want to do business and put him back out there to fight and make that company money.”

“They’ve got a $4 billion instalment on that loan to pay back, so they’re gonna do whatever it takes to make money and pay back that loan.”

Colby Covington continues to make bold claims and statements, but it’s clear that he believes that Jon Jones should receive a lengthy sentence.

Do you think that Covington’s claims are fair and what are your thoughts on the Jon Jones case?