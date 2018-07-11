Colby Covington: Conor McGregor is One-Dimensional

Colby Covington is firing more shots at Conor McGregor.

Covington is the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. He earned the gold with a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos. “Chaos” is now on his way to a unification bout with Tyron Woodley. That bout is expected to take place later this year.

It’s clear that Covington’s trash talking has many targets. Even though he’s a welterweight, he hasn’t been shy in throwing a few verbal jabs at his college roommate Jon Jones. Now, he turns his attention to McGregor.

During a recent appearance on Chael Sonnen’s “You’re Welcome” podcast, Covington didn’t give McGregor much of a chance against Khabib Nurmagomedov and warned him of a potential fight at welterweight:

“He’s pretty good, but I think he’s one-dimensional. I think in the Chad Mendes fight, you had an out of shape 145-pounder come in and take him down and control him for two or three rounds. So you get a bigger guy at lightweight like a Khabib or even a welterweight, and when you take him down it’s a lot more weight on you, a lot more power behind those ground-and-pound strikes. It’s a different fight. He lost to Nate Diaz and Nate Diaz was like 1-4 at welterweight. … I think Khabib’s gonna take him down and pound him out.”

The question as to how good McGregor really is was brought up by Sonnen when Covington said that he could make the “Notorious” one’s bank account great again. Currently, McGregor is dealing with legal issues stemming from his UFC 223 media day attack. He’s working on a plea deal to receive a lighter punishment and to put this case to rest. UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa plans to sue McGregor for cutting him during the attack.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Colby Covington is a fight that will come to fruition some day?