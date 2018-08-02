Colby Covington Meets with President Donald Trump

Colby Covington made good on his promise to deliver a UFC title to the desk of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Colby Covington promised if he won the UFC interim welterweight title that he would present the belt to President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Covington followed through on that guarantee as he stopped by the White House for a meeting with President Trump.

“Like President Donald Trump always says: promises made, promises kept,” Covington wrote on Twitter. “Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first.”

Like @POTUS @realDonaldTrump always says: Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first! #maga #GreatAmericanWinningMachine 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yYZWkdd5wS — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 2, 2018

According to sources, Covington was able to spend about 30 minutes with President Trump inside the White House while also presenting him with the UFC title.

The meeting comes less than two months after Covington won the interim title at UFC 225 and immediately turned his attention towards meeting President Trump at the White House.

Covington emphatically stated that he wanted to go there not only to meet the president but also to show respect after teams like the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t go to the White House after winning the Super Bowl.

“I did everything I said I was going to do,” Covington said after UFC 225. “I told everybody I was going to make the welterweight division great again, and now I’m going to celebrate how a real American should celebrate winning a world a title, and that’s going to the White House to see Mr. Donald Trump and put this on his desk, unlike the Filth-a-delphia Eagles disrespecting our flag and kneeling for the national anthem.”

Now Covington has actually met with President Trump and he handed over a UFC title for him to keep as a souvenir.

Covington now becomes the first fighter in UFC history to meet with a sitting U.S. president following his get together with the Commander-in-chief on Wednesday.

What do you think of Colby Covington finally meeting President Donald Trump? Sound off in the comments and let us know!