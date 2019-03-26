Colby Covington Mocks Tyron Woodley for Challenging Conor McGregor

Colby Covington once again believes that Tyron Woodley is embarrassing himself.

Colby Covington has mocked Tyron Woodley for his rap career and for his lopsided defeat to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 among many other things, and in this latest round of mockery, Covington has targeted Woodley for challenging Conor McGregor to a fight:

“It’s embarrassing, man,” Covington told MMA Junkie regarding Woodley’s challenge. “Tyrone doing what he does best – embarrassing himself. He’s calling out a (155) pounder, a guy that’s below him that has no aspirations to fight him. The thing about Tyron, he’s not a draw. No one cares about him. The fans don’t want to see him fight. He’s boring inside the cage and outside the cage.”

Of course Conor McGregor may not be fighting anybody right now, let alone Tyron Woodley, with the global superstar spontaneously announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts via Twitter on Monday, but Colby Covington believes that even if Conor McGregor was fully active, it would make no sense for The Notorious One to agree to fight Tyron Woodley:

“He’s not going to get a big money fight with Conor,” Covington said. “He’s not a draw. He couldn’t even sell 100,000 pay-per-views by himself. Why’s Conor going to give him the spotlight to fame and money?”

Colby Covington is currently next in line for a welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman. There is no word yet on when Tyron Woodley will make his Octagon return and who will be standing across from him when he does. But Colby Covington is quite certain that whoever it is, it will not be Conor McGregor.

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Would Conor McGregor never accept a fight against Tyron Woodley?