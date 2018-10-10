Colby Covington: ‘I’m The New Conor McGregor’

Colby Covington says he’s an even better version of Conor McGregor in terms of star power and his work inside the Octagon.

Covington has been doing all he can to break out as a star. He certainly has gotten the attention of many due to his feud with reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. When he’s not bashing Woodley, Covington is likely ripping Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Fabricio Werdum, and other fighters in or out of his weight class.

Colby Covington Channels His Inner ‘Notorious’

Covington recently appeared on BJ Penn Radio and talked about how he feels like he is an enhanced version of McGregor, who is coming off a submission loss to Nurmagomedov:

“I’m the money fighter, I’m the new Conor McGregor. I am the better version of him, I can fight, I can talk, I can go when the fight gets tough. I am not gonna run away from a tough fight like he did against Nate Diaz. Yeah, we’ll welcome him back. Conor has expressed some interest in coming to welterweight for a third belt, create history. So it is definitely something I see down the line. The thing is, he is just playing with Woodley. He is not gonna take that fight because he knows Woodley would just leach off of him, he knows that Woodley’s a little b*tch and he can’t even carry his own weight. Look at him he could barely do over 100,000 pay-per-view buys, well what good is that gonna do for Conor. That’s not gonna make Conor any money. I almost tripled Woodley’s pay-per-view buys on my first time, on pay-per-view selling the shows.”

Covington will most likely be next in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight title. He’ll have to wait on Woodley, who is recovering from hand surgery. UFC president Dana White says Covington is next in line, but of course anything can happen.

Do you think Colby Covington can generate substantial pay-per-view buys?