UFC Welterweight Colby Covington Calls Nick Diaz ‘209’s Weakest’

Colby Covington insists he’s no longer eyeing a bout with Nick Diaz.

Covington will likely meet Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley next. “Chaos” won the UFC interim welterweight gold back in June, but was stripped of the title as he wasn’t ready in time for UFC 228. At that event, Woodley submitted Darren Till to retain his welterweight championship.

Colby Covington Rips Nick Diaz Again

Covington has claimed that Diaz turned down a match-up with him at UFC 230. Covington told BJPenn.com that while the bout would’ve been cool, he’s done thinking about it:

“No chance [I fight him]. I wanna defend my belt, you know. The Nick Diaz fight, it was cool, I would’ve been willing to save The Garden and make The Garden great again. You know the Trump family would’ve came out to support, it would’ve been a spectacle. I would’ve made history there. But now, he’s been passed up. I’m not wasting my time on him, he’s irrelevant. He’s a jobber, he hasn’t won a fight in years,” Covington continued. “He’s definitely 209’s weakest… a bunch of those soy-boys over there in California, smoking that marijuana. So you know, he’s a joke. I don’t wanna waste my time anymore with guys like him, you know. Chumps.”

Diaz is reportedly set to make his return to the Octagon in March against Jorge Masvidal. While a bout agreement hasn’t been signed, it’s close to being finalized for UFC 235.

