Colby Covington: Nick Diaz is Over The Hill

Colby Covington believes Nick Diaz is past his prime.

Covington isn’t afraid to unleash a barrage of trash talk. He’s taken aim at Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Conor McGregor, Fabricio Werdum, and even CM Punk. “Chaos” also hasn’t been shy in ripping Diaz.

Covington recently appeared on BJ Penn Radio to discuss a number of topics. One of them was on Diaz. “Chaos” didn’t hold back:

“I’m over it at this point. I know Nick Diaz doesn’t want to fight me. If he wants to fight, dude, I’ll put in the contract right now. We could do a boxing match. We could do Zuffa boxing. You want to set up a boxing match? We can do a boxing match. I’ll mark that guy’s face up. He’ll never fight again. I’ll do no takedowns. I don’t need to take down that little bum. He’s past his time. He’s over the hill. He’s a joke. That’s easy money for me. I don’t even need a training camp. If he wants to, he could tell me when he wants to fight, train for his whole life, do whatever and tell me a week before the fight and I’ll show up. No takedowns.”

Covington is likely set for a welterweight title bout against champion Tyron Woodley. “Chaos” won the interim welterweight title against Rafael dos Anjos, but was stripped when he was forced to pass on the UFC 228 card. Covington underwent nasal surgery. UFC president Dana White said that Covington is next in line for a shot at 170-pound gold.

