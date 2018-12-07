Colby Covington Won’t Accept Non-Title Bout For Next UFC Fight

Colby Covington doesn’t plan on taking a non-title bout for his next fight.

Many have been led to believe that Covington is a shoe-in as Tyron Woodley’s next challenger. After all, Covington won the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title back in June. While “Chaos” was stripped of the gold at the start of the UFC 228 main event between Woodley and Darren Till, there’s a feud brewing between the two which is almost sure to bring in higher pay-per-view buys than any other Woodley title defense.

Colby Covington Doesn’t Want A Non-Title Bout

Kamaru Usman recently claimed that he was offered a bout with Covington for January and has accepted. In a recent interview with TSN, UFC president Dana White expressed his discontent with Woodley and Covington. “Chaos” responded with the following to MMAJunkie.com:

“I’m big into being a man of my word and promises made, promises kept. I expect the same in return from the UFC. They promised me Tyron Woodley and a fight for the undisputed belt. Since that belt is disputed by me currently, that’s all I’m accepting. Doesn’t matter if it’s Mickey Mouse with the belt – then that’s who I want.”

“The Chosen One” is recovering from a hand injury. Covington’s coach Dan Lambert claimed his fighter was offered the Woodley bout for UFC 233, but he wasn’t confident that the champion would be ready in time. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC welterweight title picture.

Do you think Colby Covington’s next fight will be a title opportunity?