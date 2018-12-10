Colby Covington: I’m Not Focused On What Dana White Is Saying

Colby Covington has responded to Dana White’s recent rant.

Many thought Covington would be a shoe-in for Tyron Woodley’s next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title challenger. Covington is the former UFC interim welterweight champion, who was stripped of the gold due to an injury. With the beef between “Chaos” and “The Chosen One” at a fever pitch, it’s been considered to be a no brainer to book. The problem is, White believes Covington missed out on his chance and Woodley doesn’t want to fight.

Colby Covington Responds To Dana White

Earlier today (Dec. 10), Covington appeared on “The MMA Hour.” On the show, Covington told Luke Thomas that he isn’t concerned with White’s comments:

“Me and Dana, we’ve never had a relationship. I leave that between him and my agent Dan Lambert. They have a relationship, they do the business. I’m here, Dana White knows what’s good for business. I am what’s good for business. I’m the biggest fight in the division right now. I’m the numbers, that’s why everyone is calling my name. They want to fight me, they don’t even want to fight anybody else. They want me. I just keep Dana White like, he is who he is I am who I am. I’m doing what I’m doing, he’s doing what he’s doing. I’m not focused on what he’s doing or what he’s saying. I’m focused on what I’m doing. And I got one thing to say, just like Scarface said, ‘I got my balls and I got my word, and I don’t break them for nobody.'”

Woodley has been recovering from hand surgery. Covington’s agent Dan Lambert claimed that his fighter was offered a title bout for UFC 233, but he didn’t believe Woodley would be ready in time.

Do you think we’ll ultimately get to see Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley next?