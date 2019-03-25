Colby Covington Offers Olive Branch to Jon Jones: “I Am Gonna Get Your Life Straight”

Jon Jones has always had many critics, particularly in recent years, but one critic that has particularly stood out is Colby Covington, not just because Covington is a public figure who knows his way around a headline, but because of the past he shares with Jon Jones, including once being college roommates. It is with this past in mind that Covington claims he hoped to meet with Jon Jones to hash things out: (transcript via BJPenn.com)

“I was trying to get a meeting with my boy Jon Bones,” Covington said recently on BJPENN Radio. “Man, we used to share a bunk bed in college together. I was letting him know I was there for support man.

“I’m turning, man. Maybe we can be friends. Maybe we can work this out and be friends Jonny, come on brother. Give me a chance, man. We used to be best friends in college sharing a bunk bed together,” he continued. “Let’s work this out man we’ve been through more than any of these mother f*****s, especially the shady mother fuckers Malki and the First Round Management team. Those guys are yes men around you. I’m gonna be a real mother f****r around you and tell you how it is. I’m not gonna yes you and tell you this and that, you know? I am gonna get your life straight. Hopefully Jonny sees the light and he comes to the realness side.”

But is this a realistic possibility? Does Colby Covington truly believe that he and Jon Jones can reconcile and become friends like they were back in the good ol’ days?

“Yeah, I think so,” Covington said. “I think that if we shared some of our memories that we had in college together, I think we could get over this, you know, it’s just like any bad relationship with a girl or this and that. You have a little fight, a little argument, but you work it out. You talk about things that, you know that — where you guys can find common ground.

“I just think that we shared a lot of memories together, winning junior college national titles together and all the trips that we went on for wrestling. We share a special bond that you can’t ever replace. I think if we were able to sit down face to face, he would understand me, just like Dana White did.”

Do you believe this olive branch proposal from Colby Covington is sincere? If so, do you believe he and Jon Jones can make amends?