Colby Covington Offers To Fight Kamaru Usman At UFC 251: ‘You Know Who They’re Gonna Call’

Colby Covington is interested in running things back with Kamaru Usman.

Ever since Usman scored a fifth-round TKO win over Covington at UFC 245, “Chaos” has been calling for an immediate rematch. He blamed the ref for a bad stoppage where he believes he would’ve won on the judge’s scorecard.

Yet, the UFC decided to go with Gilbert Burns for Usman’s next title defense. But, on Friday evening, it was revealed, “Durinho” tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from his scrap with the champ.

Now, Covington has taken to social media to say he is ready to fight Usman again on just one week notice.

“You know who they’re gonna call Marty and it ain’t the Ghostbuster Junior,” Covington wrote with a picture of him kicking Usman in the face.

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman still have one of the biggest rivalries in the welterweight division so the rematch does make sense. Yet, Jorge Masvidal also offered up his services, but whether the UFC will book either of those fights is uncertain. It seems likely the promotion will just rebook the Usman-Burns fight for later this year.

Covington is coming off the loss to Usman but is still a top-ranked welterweight contender. He also does not have a gym to train at as he left American Top Team, so how much training he had leading up to July 11 is unknown. But, if the UFC wants to still have three title fights on the card, Usman-Covington 2 certainly makes sense.