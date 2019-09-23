Colby Covington On Nick Diaz: ‘That Guy’s Embarrassing’

Colby Covington has responded to Nick Diaz daring him to step into his range.

Covington has claimed that Diaz turned down a fight offer last year. When TMZ Sports mentioned Covington’s claim, Diaz said the following.

“I’m not gonna sit here and call the man a liar, I never heard about it, I just found out. If you wanna fight, you know where to find me. I’m not a hard guy to find. Step in my motherf*cking range right here. Come at me, bro.”

Colby Covington Fires Back At Nick Diaz

Covington appeared on BJPENN Radio and Diaz’s response was mentioned. “Chaos” is aware of the video he didn’t mince words.

“Yeah, I saw that video, man,” Covington said. “It was really sad. I think Nick Diaz is really starting to see the effects of CTE, he’s a mumbling, stumbling little dummy. The guy’s hooked on weed. He needs to get hooked on phonics. That guy’s embarrassing man. He’s taking way too many shots to the head to be talking like that to the welterweight king Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. So there’s not really much to say. I hope he enjoys retirement. We all know he’s scared to fight because he was offered a fight contract last year, MSG and he turned it down like the little b*tch, a little Stockton soy boy he is. Nick Diaz has the Stockton slap, but that ain’t got sh*t on me and what I got: MAGA bombs.”

The UFC hoped to book a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Covington for Nov. 2. Negotiations fell through and now the headliner will be Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal.