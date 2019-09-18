Colby Covington On UFC: ‘They Do The Slave Labor Negotiations’

Colby Covington is none too pleased with the UFC’s negotiation tactics.

Covington was in talks with the UFC for a welterweight title opportunity against Kamaru Usman at UFC 244. Talks fell through and the promotion attempted to have Usman defend the 170-pound gold against Jorge Masvidal. That didn’t materialize either and now Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz will headline the Nov. 2 card inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Colby Covington Goes Off On UFC’s Negotiation Tactics

During a recent appearance on BJPENN Radio, Covington criticized the UFC for their method of negotiation.

“That’s how UFC does business, they do the bully tactics,” he said. “They do the slave labor negotiations. It’s sick man. They don’t want to pay any of the fighters because they want everybody to be poor, so they keep back coming back and fighting all the time, and fighting six times a year.”

Covington went on to say that the promotion goes back on their word often.

“The UFC always makes promises, they’ve made me so many promises,” Covington continued. “[They say] ‘Oh, do this and we’ll give you a favor here. We’ll throw you a bone next time.’ They never end up throwing that bone back, man. They just use you even more next time. So it’s just… I’m not going to be played for a fool anymore, man. They want to do business like that, then they’re not going to get any business. That’s that.”

Covington and the UFC have been at odds in the past. “Chaos” was scheduled to meet Tyron Woodley in a welterweight title unification bout back in Sept. 2018. When Covington opted to undergo nasal surgery, the UFC replaced him with Darren Till instead of rescheduling the title bout.