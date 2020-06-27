Colby Covington Picks Dustin “Soyrier” To Defeat Dan Hooker At UFC on ESPN 12

Colby Covington is picking his former teammate Dustin Poirier to get past Dan Hooker.

On June 27, Poirier and Hooker will throw leather in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12. The lightweight tilt will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Diamond” hasn’t competed since his Sept. 2019 submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, Hooker is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Colby Covington Predicts Victory For Dustin “Soyrier”

Covington took to his Instagram account to give Poirier a not-so-flattering vote of confidence going into the UFC on ESPN 12 headliner (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Greetings nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week. Brought to you by Colby Covington Inc and the undisputed king of the sportsbook, MyBookie.Ag. Usually when we are talking about hookers getting being beat in Las Vegas, we are talking about my roommate Jon Jones. But tonight, we are talking about the President of my fan club Dustin Soyrier. And, luckily for him there is going to be no wrestling involved. So go make sure you bet that money line and stimulate those bank accounts.”

Covington was a teammate of Poirier’s at American Top Team. Things turned sour between Covington and several members at ATT. It got to the point where Poirier threatened to fight Covington on the street. “Chaos” claimed to have buried the hatchet with “The Diamond,” but once he left ATT all bets were off.

“Chaos” also developed a beef with his former friend, Jorge Masvidal. The two had a nasty war of words after Covington called Masvidal a “trash bag.” Masvidal claims his friendship with Covington ended when “Chaos” refused to pay a beloved coach. Covington says the real reason things have gone south is he feels Masvidal just uses people for his own benefit.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC on ESPN 12. Join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.