Colby Covington Posts ‘Bout Agreement’ & Claims Tyron Woodley Declined

Colby Covington is claiming that Tyron Woodley was offered a bout for Aug. 22 but he turned it down.

Covington and Woodley are former training partners at American Top Team. Things between the two turned south when Woodley split his time with Roufusport. This started a war of words between “Chaos” and “The Chosen One.” While things have become personal between Covington and Woodley, a bout still hasn’t materialized.

Colby Covington Posts Image Of ‘Bout Agreement’

In a post on his Instagram account, Covington showcased what he claims to be a bout agreement that Woodley turned down for Aug. 22.

“This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out… AGAIN! ‬#AmericasChamp #PeoplesChamp #espn #ufc #KAG2020.”

Woodley caught wind of Covington’s claim and took to his Twitter account to respond.

he claims everything! so tired of this hemorrhoid https://t.co/Jt3N5R8f3z — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 16, 2020

Covington last competed back in Dec. 2019. He fell short in his bid to capture the UFC welterweight championship against Kamaru Usman. “Chaos” was stopped in the fifth round via TKO.

As for Woodley, he’s coming off a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. It’s “The Chosen One’s” second straight defeat and both losses were one-sided. Woodley has said that he wants to get back inside the Octagon as soon as possible.

Woodley vs. Covington was supposed to take place back in Sept. 2018. At the time, Woodley was the 170-pound ruler while Covington held interim gold. Covington opted to undergo nasal surgery so Darren Till ended up receiving the welterweight title opportunity. Woodley submitted Till in the second round.

With Covington and Woodley both freed up now, it appears to be the right time to book the fight. Many would argue that fighters with a style similar to Covington’s are a nightmare matchup for Woodley. Based on his performances against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, it’s hard to disagree but Woodley is looking dispel the narrative.