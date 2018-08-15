Colby Covington predicts that UFC 228 will fail to generate any buzz.

Covington will not be in a title unification bout on Sept. 8 at UFC 228. “Chaos” won the interim UFC welterweight title via unanimous decision against Rafael dos Anjos back in June. He was set to challenge Tyron Woodley in Dallas, Texas but had to undergo nasal surgery. Instead, Woodley will put his gold on the line against Darren Till inside the American Airlines Center.

Colby Covington Predicts Low UFC 228 Buyrate

With the main event of UFC 228 set, Covington isn’t optimistic about the pay-per-view buys. During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Covington said there’s not enough interest in the fight and that UFC officials should’ve been patient:

“They don’t sell f*cking pay per views in the UK [where Till is from], and obviously no one cares about Woodley. He always has to piggy back off Jon Jones, and piggy back off Conor McGregor to make his money. So we know he can’t sell pay per views, so let’s be honest, this isn’t gonna do over 100,000 buys. They should have just waited for me. I would have easily got them 500,000 buys [if they had waited for me]. I’m a seller. I can promote. I know what I’m doing now, and I think they rushed it.”

UFC 228 will also feature a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko. It’ll be Montano’s first title defense. There will also be a strawweight bout with possible title implications as Jessica Andrade will go one-on-one with Karolina Kowalkiewicz. The main card will open up with a barn burner between featherweight prospects Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

