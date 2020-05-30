Colby Covington Predicts Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns Outcome

Colby Covington has shared his prediction for Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns.

Tonight (May 30), Woodley and Burns will share the Octagon. This will be the first time the UFC holds an event in Las Vegas since March 7. The action is being held inside the UFC APEX facility. Woodley vs. Burns headlines UFC on ESPN 9. It’ll be Woodley’s first bout on the major ESPN network.

Covington Sees Woodley Defeating Burns

In a new video posted on his Instagram account, “Chaos” predicted that Woodley will emerge victorious tonight (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week, brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sportsbook Mybookie.ag. Straight off the billboard charts and back into our hearts it’s my good friend Tyron Woodley. Usually Tyron’s putting the fans to sleep, but tonight he is going to make the fans some money. Because we know Tyron’s washed up, but he should still have a little in the tank to beat a dork named Dilbert. So go pound that Tyron Woodley money line and make those bank accounts great again.”

Covington will likely be paying close attention to Woodley vs. Burns. “Chaos” has ruffled the feathers of both men and could very well share the Octagon with at least one of them in the future. Covington and Woodley had been calling to face each other but the bout hasn’t materialized.

Dec. 2019 was the last time Covington stepped inside the Octagon. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. Covington lost the bout via fifth-round TKO. He’s hoping to return to action soon under a new team. “Chaos” made his departure from American Top Team.