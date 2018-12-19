Colby Covington Questions Legality of Fighting Ben Askren

The UFC’s welterweight division is currently in a state of suspense. Will Tyron Woodley be defending his welterweight title against Colby Covington as originally planned? Or will Woodley sign the other half of the bout agreement Kamaru Usman posted on social media last week? One thing is for sure: Colby Covington currently has no interest in facing two fighters: Kamaru Usman or Ben Askren. Let’s first grab Askren’s take on the matter:

“I volunteered to fight Colby, I volunteered to fight Usman, and they’re so scared,” Ben Askren said last week in a backstage scrum. “Usman is the ultimate hypocrite, and he’s so dumb, he can’t even put his sentences together. He’s like, ‘I’m not a hypocrite. I said earn your shot.’ Well, no, that’s exactly why I said you’re a hypocrite, because that’s literally what Colby said to you. And then they pretend they don’t hear me. Despite the fact that they’ve been in the UFC for four or five years, despite the fact that Colby won an interim and Usman’s pushing, their social media followings are still minuscule compared to mine. Despite Colby running his stupid-ass (‘Make America Great Again’) gimmick, despite Marty from Nebraska trying to act like he’s Kamaru.”

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Covington was asked about the potential of facing Ben Askren, and Covington was swift to express why he has no interest in facing the UFC newcomer:

“Let’s be honest. No commission would approve this fight,” Covington staid. “I mean, he’s not even ranked in the top 100. So it would be a slaughter.

“If that 36-year-old virgin builds himself up and he becomes a draw, then no problem. I’ll send him back to the back of the line just like everybody else.”

As things currently stand, Ben Askren will be facing Robbie Lawler at UFC 232, the same event that Colby Covington hopes to challenge Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title, should the promotion reroute once again, this time away from the current pegged challenger for the strap, Kamaru Usman.

Who do you think would win a fight between Ben Askren and Colby Covington?