Colby Covington Rags On Ben Askren’s Drawing Ability

Colby Covington believes Ben Askren is biting off more than he can chew.

Covington and Askren are two welterweights who refuse to hold their tongues. “Chaos” has a rivalry brewing with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. “The Chosen One” and Askren are close friends and training partners. Following a report of a potential trade that would see Askren go to the UFC, “Funky” has been calling out the promotion’s top 170-pounders including Covington.

Colby Covington Fires Another Shot At Ben Askren

Covington didn’t take too kindly to Askren calling him “despicable.” “Chaos” returned fire, calling Askren a jobber. In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Covington threw in some more insults:

“I don’t really have too [many] thoughts on it. He’s piping up the wrong tree, he’s asking for this big fight and he’s never won a fight in the top 50 let alone the top 20. He’s trying to prove himself by calling me out but I’m America’s champ. My skills got me to the White House. Where the hell has that loser ever been? Nowhere. He’s not been anywhere. Where have his skills taken him? Malaysia? That’s really cool. He ain’t ready for the big cities and the bright lights. I just sold out the United Center like Michael Jordan. 15,000 plus were on their feet in Chicago to witness greatness. That needle dick can’t get 15 people into an Asian bingo hall. They gave him away for a midget for Christ’s sake. There’s levels to this sh*t.”

Askren’s move to the UFC isn’t official, but all signs point to the deal being near completion. If the deal goes through, then Demetrious Johnson would be sent to ONE Championship. Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest updates on this trade.

Do you think Colby Covington vs. Ben Askren would be exciting or boring?