Colby Covington: There’s no Way I Was Going to be Ready For UFC 228

Colby Covington has broken his silence on the UFC 228 situation.

Covington is the interim UFC welterweight champion, but that won’t last. “Chaos” ended up having to undergo nasal surgery. With Woodley having been out of action since July 2017, UFC officials didn’t want to wait. As a result, Woodley will defend his welterweight title against Darren Till on Sept. 8 at UFC 228.

Colby Covington Says UFC 228 Was Too Soon

Covington told MMAJunkie.com that he felt he was being rushed when he didn’t have to be. Regardless, Covington makes it clear that he’s gunning for the winner of Woodley vs. Till:

“Why are they trying to rush a camp? This fight needs a build-up, man. It needs a 12-week promotional build-up. Let me get out there and show that I can promote, and I can market fights and sell fights. Because nobody’s selling fights like me. I know how to do that now. These other guys, they don’t know how to do that. I wanted the fight, but I didn’t want the date. There was no way I was going to be ready. It’s only been up for me. I don’t think about the negative in my life. I just think about the positives. They’re not stripping anything. I earned that belt. The only way you can take that belt is by beating me in the octagon, and there’s not a man alive that can beat me. Whether it’s ‘Tyquil’ Woodley or ‘Tillsbury Doughboy,’ I’ll be ready for that No. 1 contenders fight.”

UFC 228 will take place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 8. In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano will put her gold on the line against Valentina Shevchenko.

Do you think the UFC should’ve waited for Colby Covington to be healthy?