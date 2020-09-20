Sunday, September 20, 2020

Colby Covington Receives Call From Donald Trump After Win (Video)

By Ian Carey
Image via Covington's Twitter account

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley in dominant fashion last night at UFC Las Vegas 11. Following his victory, Covington received a call from US President Donald Trump. The call between the two aired live.

Covington was being interviewed after his fight when he noted that POTUS was calling him. The call was then put on speakerphone.

“You are a great fighter, man, I’ll tell you,” Trump told Covington. “You make it so easy, I don’t know how the hell you do it. Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight. I wanted to watch it. You were great.”

“You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand Sunday at the rally,” Covington said. “I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand.”

“I just made a big speech to 35,000 people, I said I gotta get home now to watch Colby,” Trump said.

“Just keep that championship for a long time,” Trump continued to say, perhaps mistakenly thinking Covington currently holds a title.

“I’m your fan, you’re my fan, two of a kind,” Trump continued.

Colby Covington’s call with President Trump is featured in the below Tweet:

