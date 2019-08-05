Colby Covington Responds To Jon Jones Post-UFC Newark

The beef between Colby Covington and Jon Jones has no end in sight.

Covington has made quite a few enemies throughout his UFC run and one of them is light heavyweight champion Jones. Covington and Jones were once roommates in college, but the days of being chummy towards one another are over. “Chaos” has blasted Jones over his antics outside the Octagon, while “Bones” has called Covington a “disgusting” person.

Covington Rips Jones For Comments Post-UFC Newark

Covington defeated Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision at UFC Newark this past Saturday night (Aug. 3). Jones took to Twitter to express his dismay.

Robbie just let the whole world down 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 3, 2019

“Robbie just let the whole world down.”

Never one to hold his tongue, Covington returned fire when speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin.

“Jon Jones, he’s out there talking s*it about Robbie Lawler letting the world down? Jon Jones knows first hand about letting the whole world down,” Covington stated. “Don’t talk about Robbie Lawler, Jon Jones. Robbie Lawler’s not wrecking a Bentley with hookers in the back of his car. Robbie Lawler’s not hitting a pregnant lady and then fleeing the scene with all his drugs in the car. Robbie Lawler’s a legend, he’s a family man, he’s a first ballot Hall of Famer.

“So how dare Jon Jones talk about him when he’s the biggest piece of s*it in all of sports.”

Covington and Jones are on two fairly different paths. Covington is likely set for a UFC welterweight title opportunity against champion Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, Jones is the 205-pound kingpin and many believe he could be making the trip to heavyweight in the near future.