Colby Covington Rips Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘She Got Her Face Rearranged’

Colby Covington may have made amends with Dustin Poirier but he still has beef with American Top Team teammates Joanna Jedrzecjzyk and Jorge Masvidal.

It’s no secret that Covington has ruffled some feathers with his MAGA shtick. In fact, some of Covington’s teammates at ATT haven’t taken too kindly to his antics. Covington has taken aim at the likes of Poirier, Masvidal, and Jedrzejczyk. While “Chaos” apologized to Poirier for going back on his word, there is still no love lost with others.

Covington Puts Jedrzejczyk On Blast

Jedrzecjzyk has expressed her dismay over Covington’s behavior. In fact, the former UFC strawweight champion admitted she was rooting for Kamaru Usman to defeat Covington and believes that “The Nigerian Nightmare” humbled “Chaos.” During an interview with Submission Radio, Covington didn’t mince words in response to Jedrzejczyk (via MMAMania.com).

“As far as Joanna Jedrzejczyk, you know, [Jorge Masvidal’s] little sidepiece, they got a little fling going on right now, I could give a fuck less about her,” Covington told Submission Radio. “She’s washed up, nobody cares about her. She used to be the boogiewoman, now she’s the boobie woman. Look at her face. She got her face rearranged, and I called it.”

Covington fell short in his bid for the undisputed UFC welterweight championship. In a thrilling clash with Kamaru Usman to cap off UFC 245, Covington was stopped in the fifth round via TKO. The bout earned MMA News’ 2019 Fight of the Year award.

Jedrzejczyk was involved in an early candidate for the 2020 Fight of the Year earlier this month. She attempted to become a two-time UFC strawweight champion when she shared the Octagon with Weili Zhang. The bout went the distance after five close and exciting rounds of action. Zhang successfully retained her title via split decision.

