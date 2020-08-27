Colby Covington Rips NBA & MLB Players For Boycotting Games

Colby Covington isn’t happy with NBA and MLB players boycotting their games on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Covington has been a vocal advocate for Donald Trump and the Republican party. It has caused many fans to not like him and he turned it up a notch on Wednesday evening slamming LeBron James and the NBA and MLB players for boycotting games.

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

“Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames,” Covington tweeted.

The NBA decided to postpone all their games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Since then, the NBA players had a meeting to discuss the future of the season and whether or not it will continue.

For Colby Covington, he is not a fan of any of this and believes the players should take a massive pay cut and quit their jobs to make a real change.

Currently, the UFC has had no reports of any fighters boycotting due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.