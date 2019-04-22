Colby Covington Rips Woodley, Lawler, Askren, & Usman

Colby Covington has taken aim at four top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweights.

Covington is expected to be Kamaru Usman’s first welterweight title challenger. Usman captured the gold with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. Woodley will move on to face Robbie Lawler in a rematch, while “The Chosen One’s” longtime friend and training partner Ben Askren will meet Covington’s teammate Jorge Masvidal.

Covington Has Some Words For Four Top 170-Pounders

Covington made an appearance on the latest edition of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. On the show, “Chaos” ragged on Woodley, Lawler, Askren, and Usman:

“We got Woodley and Lawler fighting for the senior citizens championships. Those guys should be retired by now, they’re embarrassing. We got Ben Askren, he’s already gonna go get embarrassed in front of the whole world when he goes against [Jordan] Burroughs at ‘Beat The Streets.’ We got my good buddy Jorge [Masvidal] climbing his way up, which we’ve had countless sparring sessions and training accounts together. And then we got me and Marty ‘Fake’ Snoozeman at the top of the mountain right now ready to settle it. It’s an interesting time in the welterweight division, but I called this all Ariel. Didn’t I say I was gonna make the welterweight division great again? And that’s exactly what I did.”

“Chaos” has certainly lived up to his nickname. The former interim UFC welterweight champion nearly brawled with Usman and his manager Ali Abdelaziz one day after UFC 235. Covington has claimed to be banned from The Palms in Las Vegas due to the incident.