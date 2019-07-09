Colby Covington: Robbie Lawler Turned His Back On ATT Over A Picture

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and if Colby Covington is to be believed, then a picture is to blame for Robbie Lawler’s exit from American Top Team.

Covington is scheduled to clash with Lawler on Aug. 3. The bout will headline UFC Newark inside the Prudential Center in New Jersey. “Chaos” was initially slotted to be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight gold, but “The Nigerian Nightmare” is out of action due to hernia surgery.

Covington Claims Lawler Betrayed American Top Team

Appearing on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Covington made quite the claim on Lawler’s departure from American Top Team:

“Yeah he’s a legend, so he deserves a title shot. I’m excited to give him a title shot because he was so silver spoonfed in American Top Team. I earned everything the hard way. That guy had everything in American Top Team. I mean, all the coaches, all the training partners. And then all of a sudden he turned his back and left because of a picture? Oops, did I say that out loud Ariel? I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to spoil the news of why he left American Top Team. But he took his ball from the yard and left because of a picture.”

Covington said the picture in question was of Tyron Woodley’s title win over Lawler.

“A picture they put up of Tyron Woodley getting his hand raised of when he beat Robbie Lawler. That’s why he left the team Ariel, breaking news. It was put up in the gym.”

“Chaos” then claimed that Lawler addressed the picture with Dan Lambert before making his exit from the gym.