Colby Covington Says Beef With Tyron Woodley Is ‘Beyond Personal’

Colby Covington wants to “end” Tyron Woodley.

Covington and Woodley have been involved in a heated beef despite being former American Top Team teammates. “Chaos” began hurling verbal shots at Woodley when “The Chosen One” split his time with Roufusport. A bout between the two has yet to materialize.

Covington Says He Wants To Feed ‘B*tch’ Woodley To The Sharks

Speaking to MMAFighting, Covington said he’s willing to fight Woodley on the private island the UFC is securing (h/t BJPenn.com).

"I'm going to end that b*tch. They can just throw his dead body to the sharks."



“I offered my services,” Covington said. “I really wanted to fight Tyron Woodley on six days’ notice to save the UFC London main event. ‘Cause I thought they were coming to the US and I thought it would be a great opportunity to save that fight and do it on ESPN for the people. While the people are stuck at home, I can be the one, the savior to save sports. Sports is dead, everybody’s dying for something, and they’re dying for this fight.

“This fight is multiple years in the making. This fight is beyond personal. There is a serious beef between me and Tyron Woodley, and it needs to be settled,” added Covington. “The only way it is going to be settled is, we’re going to do it on Dana White’s fight island, I’m going to end that b*tch. He’s going to be dead and they can just throw his dead body to the sharks.”

Both Covington and Woodley expressed interest in fighting each other at UFC London and UFC 249. They will not be competing in either event but clearly want to trade leather. Time will tell if the UFC books this grudge match anytime soon.