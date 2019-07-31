Colby Covington Says Ben Askren Will Be Released If He Loses Next Fight

Colby Covington believes Ben Askren’s next fight is a must-win.

Askren is coming off of a five-second knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. He is now rumored to be fighting Demian Maia once his medical suspension is up. But, according to Covington, that is a tough fight for “Funky” and one he probably loses.

“Of course I felt good (seeing him get knocked out by Jorge Masvidal). All the s**t that he talked and all this stuff that he put people on Twitter that people wrote for him, and all the followers he bought and the interaction he buys every day on social media. It was finally good to see him be shut up,” Colby Covington said on Sirius XM (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). We found out he is overhyped he is overrated, he fought a bunch of losers in Asian bingo halls and had a padded record and people want to think he is this Great White Shark but really he is a jobber and shouldn’t be in the UFC. He is 0-2 and about to go 0-3 and about to get his walking papers.

“He can’t beat Demian Maia anywhere. Demain Maia will choke him out if he shoots in for a takedown,” he added. “If it is on the feet he is going to get pieced up because he has pillow hands and is scared to throw punches and get punched. So, I think Demian Maia is going to piece him up.”

It seems unlikely Askren would be released if he drops to 1-2 in the Las Vegas-based promotion as he is a massive draw.