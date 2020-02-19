Colby Covington Says Feud With Kamaru Usman Has ‘Just Started’

Colby Covington isn’t done with Kamaru Usman.

Covington challenged Usman for the UFC welterweight championship back in Dec. 2019. The two did battle in the main event of UFC 245 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a back-and-forth war, Usman ended up scoring the fifth-round TKO victory.

Covington Continues Pursuit Of Usman Rematch

While Covington may have been stopped, he believes he has a case for an immediate rematch. He explained why during an interview with MMAJunkie.com.

“There has been some talks with the UFC; they like the idea of a rematch,” Covington said. “They think it’s justified. I mean, look at the fight. I’m up three rounds to one going into the fifth round. I won the first, second and fourth, there’s no questions about that, and the UFC likes the idea. The fight delivered. It was a great fight, exciting fight, we put on a show for the people, but this has just started. This just started. That was Round 1; there’s Round 2 and 3 coming. There’s a sequel and trilogy coming to this fight, so I think they like the idea of it.”

Covington protested the stoppage in his bout with Usman. The referee was Marc Goddard, who has since defended his decision citing accumulated damage. Covington suffered a fractured jaw in the fight.

The loss snapped Covington’s seven-fight winning streak. He hadn’t suffered a defeat since Dec. 2015. Covington’s loss to Usman is just the second in his pro MMA career. It also marked Usman’s first successful title defense.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed plans to book Usman against Jorge Masvidal for International Fight Week in July. Usman has said that no deal has been signed. Covington hasn’t been shy in expressing his belief that Masvidal will price himself out of a title bout.

Do you think there’s a chance Colby Covington gets an immediate rematch against Kamaru Usman?