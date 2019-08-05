Colby Covington Says ‘Fickle’ Fans & Media Members Betrayed Robbie Lawler

Colby Covington believes mixed martial arts fans and media members turned their backs on Robbie Lawler.

Covington shared the Octagon with Lawler this past Saturday night (Aug. 3). The bout went the distance and Lawler couldn’t take a single round. “Chaos” had relentless pressure and was able to sweep Lawler on the scorecards. He’s now expected to be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight title.

Covington Blasts ‘Fickle’ Fans & Media Members

Covington appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show earlier today (Aug. 5). During his appearance, “Chaos” said he doesn’t care if people pretend to look past his skills.

“Nah, I never cared about that,” Covington said. “I just keep snatching souls and cashing checks and I don’t care what people think of me. I don’t care about everybody’s opinions. We know that everybody’s entitled to their own opinion in this world. It’s a free world to say and think what you want, so it is what it is.”

The former interim UFC welterweight champion went on to say that he believes fans and media members have betrayed Lawler.

“I really just feel bad for Robbie Lawler,” Covington continued. “He’s a first ballot Hall of Famer and everybody built him up like he was a hero before the fight and he’s this monster and he’s gonna knock me out first round and this and that. But after the fight, these fickle fans, these fickle media, these two-faced media completely turned their back on him, act like he threw the fight, act like he’s a piece of crap. He’s worthless, this and that. It’s the same fate RDA had to go through. It’s the same fate Demian Maia had to go through, and it’s just sad man. Why can’t people just be real?”

