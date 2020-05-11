Colby Covington Says He Hasn’t Been Approached About Coaching The Ultimate Fighter

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington has responded to talks of him potentially being a coach on The Ultimate Fighter.

UFC president Dana White revealed that he plans to bring TUF back. Many believed the reality television show would be buried after the emergence of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. White mentioned some potential coaches for TUF and one of the names dropped was Covington.

Covington Hasn’t Been Approached With TUF Coach Offer

Covington spoke to Nick Kalikas for MMAOddsBreaker. During the interview, Covington said that no one from the UFC has offered him a spot on TUF as a coach (via BJPenn.com).

“No, there’s no truth to that. I haven’t heard anything about that. That’s something you’d have to talk to Ballangee, my management agency, about. Ballangee’s got the answer to that,” Covington said.

“But you know, I’m just saying ready. I want my rematch more than anything. I’m just gonna stay prepared. It’s gonna come. There will be a sequel and there will be a trilogy with Marty Fake Newsman, and when it comes, I will be prepared and I will take what’s mine.”

Covington was last seen in action back in Dec. 2019. “Chaos” challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. Covington was stopped in the fifth round via TKO. The bout earned MMA News’ 2019 Fight of the Year award.

While the stars appeared to have aligned for a title showdown between Usman and Jorge Masvidal, that may not be the case. Dana White revealed to ESPN that the UFC has been discussing other options for Masvidal. While “Gamebred” could still receive the next welterweight title opportunity, it isn’t a guarantee at this point.

This could open the door for Covington to get an immediate rematch. While fight fans have had their fill of immediate rematches, the bout between Usman and Covington was so hotly contested that few would complain.