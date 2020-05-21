Colby Covington Says He’d Dump Jorge Masvidal On His Head In The Streets

Colby Covington says he’s prepared to settle his beef with Jorge Masvidal outside the Octagon.

Covington and Masvidal were once friends but to say they had a falling out is putting it mildly. Masvidal claims it all began when he threatened Covington for refusing to pay an old coach what he was owed. Covington has said the real reason is that “Gamebred” is a leech and was only his friend for his own benefit.

Covington Says He’d Take Masvidal Beef To Streets

Covington spoke to Mike Heck of MMAFighting and claimed that he’d fight Masvidal outside the Octagon.

“Me and Street Judas are 100 percent gonna fight before it’s all said and done,” Covington said. “We might fight a couple of times, because if I see him in the street, it’s gonna be a fade session. He’s gonna get put on the concrete, I’m gonna drop him on his f*ckin’ head and put stitches in the back of his head. It’s not gonna be nice, I promise you that.

“And he knows that, deep down inside he knows. But he’s willing to take a paycheck in the UFC to get his ass whupped because he knows the UFC is gonna pay his f*cking medical bills. Besides that, if we fight on the street, I’m gonna drop him on his f*cking head, and he’s never gonna be the same person again because he’s gonna be concussed, the concrete’s gonna mess with him. I’ll probably kick his teeth in, too, while I’m at it.”

Covington hasn’t been in action since Dec. 2019. He fell short in his bid to become the UFC welterweight champion. “Chaos” was stopped by Kamaru Usman via fifth-round TKO.

As for Masvidal, his last bout was back in Nov. 2019. He defeated Nate Diaz via TKO. “Gamebred” is riding a three-fight winning streak and has stopped all his opponents in that span.