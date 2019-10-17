Colby Covington Says He’d Slap Dana White If He Tries To Put Title On Him At UFC 245

if Colby Covington takes the UFC welterweight title from Kamaru Usman, he does not want Dana White to put the gold around his waist.

Covington is set to compete for the UFC welterweight championship on Dec. 14. His title bout with Usman will serve as UFC 245’s headliner. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Covington Claims He’d Slap Dana White If He Puts UFC Title On Him

Covington appeared on Submission Radio and said he isn’t down with the tradition of the UFC president putting a championship on the title holder’s waist after winning the gold or successfully defending it (via MMAFighting.com).

”I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White,” Covington told “Submission Radio.” “If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it.”

Covington and White have been at odds in the past. Covington lost his shot at welterweight gold against Tyron Woodley when he opted to undergo nasal surgery instead of competing at UFC 228. Covington likened White to Uncle Fester.

“Chaos” continued by saying that he has a chance to stick it to the UFC by dethroning Usman.

”Whether they love me and want to see me win, or hate me and want to see me knocked out, I’m doing what I do best,” he said. “What’s great about this is, this is an opportunity for me to just really shove this up the UFC’s ass and say, f*ck you guys, I don’t give a f*ck about you guys, now you have to come to me.

”So, you’re gonna be calling me after December 14th begging to get me back in there. And if you don’t come right next time, you know, I don’t need to fight again, man. I already have enough money in my bank account where I don’t have to ever fight or do anything ever again. I’m making multi six-figure sponsors from Bang Energy, from a CBD company, from a betting website. So, I’m making more money in sponsors than Marty Fakenewsman’s gonna make in this fight.”