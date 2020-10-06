Colby Covington Says He’s COVID-Free After Meeting With Donald Trump

UFC welterweight and noted Donald Trump supporter Colby Covington recently detailed the COVID-19 testing procedures he has gone through lately. Covington says he’s COVID-free after meeting with the US President last week. Trump has since tested positive for coronavirus and was briefly hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Covington released a statement on Instagram regarding testing negative for COVID-19 after multiple tests.

“For the people who constantly slander my name, but are all of a sudden concerned with my health and well being: I’m COVID free,” Covington wrote. “I’ve been tested 7 times in the past 3 weeks, including prior to and after meeting with the POTUS. I was also tested during fight week, as well as before and after the debate. ALL NEGATIVE.”

Covington then took aim at those who have taken shots at the US President following his diagnosis.

“Speaking of ALL NEGATIVE, how about all the slime in Hollywood and woke sports wishing harm on a 74-year-old grandfather!?! How tolerant! Unfortunately for them and fortunately for America, Donald Trump is a fighter!!!”

Covington capped off his Instagram post by putting Trump’s head on Rocky Balboa’s.