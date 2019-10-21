Colby Covington Says Kamaru Usman Fight Not As Big As Tyron Woodley Bout

Colby Covington believes an opportunity was missed in not being booked to fight Tyron Woodley.

The stage was set for Covington and Woodley to settle their beef inside the Octagon. Covington won the interim welterweight gold, while Woodley was the reigning 170-pound champion. The bad blood stemmed from Covington blasting Woodley for splitting his time with American Top Team and Roufusport. The bout wasn’t meant to be as Covington underwent nasal surgery instead of competing at UFC 228.

Covington Says Woodley Fight Would’ve Been Bigger Than Usman Bout

Kamaru Usman eventually captured the welterweight gold from Woodley. Now, Covington will meet Usman in the main event of UFC 245 on Dec. 14. While “Chaos” and “The Nigerian Nightmare” also have issues, Covington feels the fight won’t be as big as a clash with Woodley would’ve been (via MMAJunkie.com).

“No, it’s definitely not as big a fight as the Woodley fight because of how much promoting I put into that fight,” Covington told MMA Junkie. “I was two years calling him out after every single fight and you know we had the backstory, we used to train at American Top Team, he was under the same roof as Dan Lambert, Dan Lambert is my agent and there’s so many stories. The bad blood we had, also the political line. He’s a liberal snowflake, I’m team MAGA, I’m dropping MAGA bombs out there so it just had so many different angles to the fight with Woodley.”